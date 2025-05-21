Caitlin Clark makes more history, but Fever take first loss of season to new-look Dream

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever made it look easy in their season opener. The Atlanta Dream provided a reality check on Tuesday.

In their second game of the season, the Fever fell 91-90 to another team that spent the offseason re-tooling around a No. 1 pick. In the Dream's case, it was Rhyne Howard, who combined with new additions Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones to outwork Indiana inside and outside the paint.

The game saw the Fever come back from down nine points with 4:09 remaining, but one final possession saw one shot from Natasha Howard blocked by Nia Coffey and the other one clank away.

THE ATLANTA DREAM HOLD OFF THE FEVER TO PICK UP THEIR FIRST WIN 🤯



Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream with 21 PTS & 20 PTS respectively!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/Pt3EUGCQLf — WNBA (@WNBA) May 21, 2025

Clark finished with 27 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. While it was a losing effort, those numbers did make even more history for a player who has been posting unprecedented numbers since she stepped foot in the WNBA.

The second-year star is now tied with Courtney Vandersloot for the most 20-point, 10-assist games in league history with 10. That's not an "on pace for" or "through X games in her career" statistic. It's the most games in the 29-year history of the WNBA.

Vandersloot reached that mark across 430 games in a decorated career. Clark, who already has the league's single-season assist record and sits at third on the all-time triple-double list, did it in 42 games.