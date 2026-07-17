Canada wildfire smoke brings unhealthy air quality to over a dozen states in Midwest, Northeast: Latest

(NEW YORK) -- Philadelphia issued a "Code Purple Air Quality Emergency Day" on Friday as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires seeps down to more than a dozen states in the Midwest and the Northeast.

"Everyone may experience negative health effects from particulate matter in the air," Philadelphia officials warned. "Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."

Canada has nearly 900 wildfires burning, with over 100 categorized as out of control. Almost 200 of the fires are in Ontario.

Heavy rain moving over the Minnesota/Canada border Friday morning should help with some fires, but the storms could also bring strong winds and lightning, which can spark new fires and create more erratic fire activity.

Passing showers and thunderstorms are also possible in Ontario Friday, but that rain won't be enough to put the wildfires out, and the winds may make conditions worse and lightning could spark new wildfires. There are more chances for rain over Ontario Sunday through Tuesday.

The smoke from Canada has moved south and is at dangerous levels Friday from Duluth, Minnesota, to Richmond, Virginia, impacting states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

By Friday afternoon, the worst air quality is expected from Detroit to Cleveland to Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C.

Saturday morning will bring a welcome reprieve from smoke in Detroit and Chicago, but heavy smoke will continue from Buffalo, New York, to Boston, to Washington, D.C.

By Saturday evening, the smoke will be over New England and returning to the Great Lakes.

Smoke is probable over New York City on Sunday when Spain plays Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, though it is still too early to know exactly where the smoke will be. Sources familiar with the situation told ABC News that "all involved authorities are monitoring."

Smoke contains fine particles that can travel deep into the lungs. For those who need to work outdoors, are more sensitive to smoke or are in a high-risk group, Kai Chen, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, told ABC News that the best type of mask to wear is an N95, which is designed to filter at least 95% of airborne particles.

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said free KN95 masks are available at hundreds of locations.

Click here to read more on how to stay safe.

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