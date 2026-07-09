Charlie Kirk court hearing: Video of suspect Tyler Robinson's roommate alleging he confessed

(UTAH) -- Over objections from defense attorneys, a video was played in a Utah courtroom on Thursday in which the roommate of Tyler Robinson, the suspect charged in the 2025 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, claimed Robinson confessed to the shooting.

Lance Twiggs, Robinson's roommate and romantic partner, claimed in the highly redacted videotaped interview with prosecutors and detectives that Robinson told him in person that he killed Kirk.

"He didn't go into detail. I just asked him in person what he said was true the night before, and he said it was," Twiggs said in the video filmed in April 2026 at the Utah County Attorney's Office. "He started crying a little bit and he said he wishes he hadn't done it, and kept going around just doing stuff, I think to keep himself busy or distracted, or something."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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