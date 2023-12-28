College Football Playoff semifinals preview, Coach Prime speaks on FSU snub & FSU sues ACC

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference. The guys discuss how this move, if granted in favor of Florida State, would open the door for other ACC schools to leave, thereby crushing the conference.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime gave his thoughts on Florida State not making the playoffs with an undefeated record and claimed that the CFP committee wouldn’t have left FSU out if he were the head coach there – a bold statement indeed. The guys dive into whether or not Deion Sanders would be enough of a draw to have gotten his team to the CFP bracket on his fame alone.

Lane Kiffin impressed again this offseason by retaining his title of the ‘Portal King.’ The Ole Miss head coach, while publicly dissatisfied with the college football offseason, has continued to thrive in its increasingly messy conditions. In other transfer portal news, the NCAA is expected to review new proposals for the portal which include higher academic requirements and penalties for underperforming academic programs.

The CFP semifinals are right around the corner, so the podcast breaks down the #4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide against the #1 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl and the #3 ranked Texas Longhorns taking the #2 ranked Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl.

