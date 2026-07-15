Deputies respond to reports of multiple people shot inside Texas Kroger: Authorities

(HOUSTON, Texas) -- Deputies responded to reports of multiple people shot inside a Kroger outside Houston, Texas on Wednesday afternoon, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

The incident took place at the Cypresswood Drive location in the Houston area around 3:00 p.m. CT.

A possible suspect was detained, according to law enforcement.

The scene was closed off as investigators searched searched the area. It was not immediately clear how many victims were involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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