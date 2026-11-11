Discharge petition on 2nd Epstein files bill secures 218 signatures, teeing up floor action

A discharge petition sponsored by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act II amassed 218 signatures Wednesday, teeing up additional floor action on the prospective legislation, which would empower state attorneys general, victims and members of Congress to sue the U.S. attorney general for unlawfully withholding or redacting investigative records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

All 214 Democrats and four lame-duck Republicans signed the petition, including Massie and Reps. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman and Brian Fitzpatrick.

Discharge petitions, once rare, have succeeded eight times so far in the 119th Congress. The legislative tool is used to allow lawmakers to bypass the majority's leadership and force legislation to the floor for consideration.

In November 2025, Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill ordering the release of the Justice Department's files on Epstein, the late sex offender, which President Trump ultimately signed into law. That House vote was forced by a Rep. Massie discharge petition, which secured the necessary 218 signatures at the time.

Once a discharge petition secures 218 signatures, the motion is placed on the calendar for at least seven legislative days, after which one of the signers would need to offer a motion on the discharge petition.

If that happens, the House speaker would then have two legislative days to act on the motion. If the motion passes, the House would then move to consider the legislation.

Any floor action on the proposed Epstein II bill would come after Thanksgiving recess -- potentially as early as Dec. 2 or 3.

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