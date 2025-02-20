Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller hit in head by 106 mph line drive in spring training game vs. Cubs

As the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off the Cactus League on Thursday, a scary moment broke up the preseason matchup against the Chicago Cubs. In the third inning, Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit in the head with a comeback single from Cubs first baseman Michael Busch.

Miller, who subbed in at the start of the third inning, only had a chance to throw a few pitches before the hit. Busch's line drive clocked in at 105.5 miles per hour, and went straight to Miller's head, knocking off his cap as he fell to the ground.

After an injury delay, Miller eventually walked off the field under his own power — with a rapidly growing goose egg on his right temple.

Bobby Miller was hit in the head by a comebacker, he exits the game in the 3rd inning but walked off under his own power. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0jGKQpp1vx — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 20, 2025

Vidal Bruján, who was on second base, scored off the single while Miller was down, bringing the score to 3-1. The Cubs went on to score five more runs in the third inning, bringing the score to 6-3 in their favor.

Miller, who made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in May 2023, had a solid rookie season with Los Angeles, but struggled mightily last year. Miller finished the 2024 season with a 8.52 ERA and was optioned down to the minors multiple times throughout the year.

Heading into spring training, Miller was something of a question mark on a loaded — and very expensive — Dodgers roster. Now, depending on his injury status, his standing on the team will be more in question.

Even with Miller down, the Dodgers have a lot to look forward to this season, including the arrival of 23-year-old pitching phenom Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani's long-anticipated return to the mound.