NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

(Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)