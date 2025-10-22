Farmworkers hailed as heroes after rescuing 20 children from burning school bus in California

(MADERA COUNTY, Calif.) -- Two farmworkers were honored Tuesday for rescuing 20 children from a burning school bus last month in California.

Carlos Perea Romero and Angel Zarco were honored by the Madera County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony after they courageously evacuated the flaming bus filled with students on the way to school on Sept. 4.

"All the students made it out safely without any injuries due to the immediate action taken by the farmworkers and the bus driver. The Board of Supervisors recognize the two men for their selfless courage and bravery, demonstrating the highest ideals of public service, compassion and community spirit," a press release from the ceremony reads.

The duo saw smoke rising from the vehicle near Avenue 8 and Road 23.5 in Madera when they jumped into action and began evacuating the students inside -- fighting thick plumes of smoke to get to the back row.

"We were just making sure the kids were far away enough so that they wouldn't get hurt," Zarco told ABC News affiliate ABC 30.

"One more moment that would have lasted, I don't now what would have happened," Romero said in a post from Madera County.

Zarco added, "I'm just happy to help out the community. This is where I grew up, and I'm just glad to be able to keep somebody safe."

Madera County sheriff Tyson Pogue told ABC that Romero and Zarco's actions helped protect the local community.

“We are profoundly grateful to the two farmworkers whose heroic actions saved the lives of more than 20 children. Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassion in the face of danger exemplify the very best of Madera County. Without hesitation, they acted selflessly to protect others. Our community is stronger because of individuals like them, and we are proud of their extraordinary heroism,” he said.

CAL FIRE Division Chief Larry Pendarvis also sang the praises of the heroes at the ceremony.

“I would like to recognize and thank both of you on behalf of Madera County Fire and CAL FIRE for your service above self. The situational awareness and fortitude you showed to help these young children in a time of need was extraordinary,” Pendarvis said.

"Buses can be replaced, humans can't," he added.

The bus was left severely damaged, according to a post from Madera County Sheriff's Office.

The fire stemmed from a mechanical malfunction, the sheriff's office said.

