Former NFL coach Rex Ryan surrenders in alleged hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians in Nashville: Police

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan surrendered to authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday on misdemeanor counts in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians, police said.

Ryan, 63, was wanted on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants "charging him with striking two pedestrians" with his pickup truck last week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a press release.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Nov. 5 in downtown Nashville, as the pedestrians were crossing Broadway from Fourth Avenue with a walk sign, police said.

A pickup truck turned right from Fourth Avenue, "running over both victims' feet and making contact with one of the individuals' legs," police said.

The pedestrians suffered minor injuries, police said.

The pickup truck allegedly kept going, and the pedestrians waved the driver down when it stopped at a red light a block away, according to police.

"They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away," police said.

The pedestrians took photos of the driver and the truck's license plate, which police said was registered to Ryan.

Ryan is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, police said.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000, police said.

ABC News has reached out to Ryan's agent for comment. Online court records do not list any attorney for him.

Ryan was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. He was the defensive line coach of the Baltimore Ravens when the team won Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

Ryan currently serves as an analyst for ESPN, including on "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"We are aware and are in touch with Rex," ESPN said in a statement.

ESPN is owned by ABC News' parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

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