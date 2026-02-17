Ghislaine Maxwell's brother talks Prince Andrew, her petition for freedom, and more

(NEW YORK) -- Ian Maxwell, the brother of convicted Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, is speaking out on his sister's ongoing effort to overturn her conviction, her recent Congressional deposition, her transfer to a federal prison camp in Texas, and more in a broad interview Tuesday with ABC News.

Ian Maxwell's comments come a week after his sister invoked the Fifth Amendment during a closed-door virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee last Monday, where she was asked questions about her relationship with Epstein and her involvement in the late sex offender's criminal activity.

"The legal advice was absolutely clear. And you need to think about this quite carefully," Ian Maxwell said of his sister's decision to not answer the questions, reiterating that she did speak with United States Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

"He asked her over two days of questioning several hundred questions. She didn't fail to answer a single one of those," he said.

During her interview with Blanche, a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, Maxwell continued to deny any involvement in Epstein’s sexual exploitation and said she had not witnessed any wrongdoing by any other man -- including Trump or former President Bill Clinton. Maxwell was granted limited immunity for the interview as long as she answered questions truthfully.

Ian Maxwell also touched on the possibility of President Trump pardoning his sister, though he noted she had not asked Trump for a pardon. He said the idea that she could exonerate Trump and Clinton of any wrongdoing with her testimony was attributable to a former lawyer of Maxwell's.

"Ghislaine has not asked President Trump for a pardon. The fact of the matter is that the Epstein scandal is being used by both sides of the aisle to beat the present president and the former president," he said.

Ian Maxwell also discussed a petition pending in federal court in New York that seeks to overturn her conviction or reduce her sentence.

The petition alleges nine separate grounds -- including juror misconduct and government suppression of evidence -- for Ghislaine Maxwell's contention that constitutional violations undermined the integrity of her 2021 trial.

"I am hopeful that the petition will reach the judge presiding over the petition based on the evidence, the evidentiary record," he said.

In the interview, the British businessman addressed Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer from a federal prison in Florida to a federal prison camp in Texas over the summer.

"Ghislaine is possibly the most notorious prisoner in the U.S. federal system today," he said. "We know that prison is a very violent place. Jeffrey Epstein died. Ghislaine did have many threats in Tallahassee where she was. It was a notoriously violent and dangerous place for her own safety. She had to be moved."

At the time of the move, the reason for the transfer was not made clear. FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where Maxwell had been held, is a "low security" prison for men and women, while FPC Bryan is a "minimum security" camp just for women.

Ian Maxwell disputed the idea that his sister was transferred as any sort of reward for protecting Trump.

"President Trump has not done anything wrong. You tell me, have you found anything wrong in the papers yet? I haven't seen anything there," he said regarding the recent release of Epstein files by the Justice Department.

Ian Maxwell also discussed the authenticity of a photograph of his sister with the former Prince Andrew and his late accuser Virginia Giuffre.

"I would maintain that Ghislaine continues to have tremendous doubt about the picture that was published and believes that it is not the original and may have been doctored in some way. We don't know," said Ian Maxwell, who backs his sister's stance that she was not responsible for introducing the former prince to Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 on five of six counts related to the abuse and trafficking of underage girls. In his interview, Ian Maxwell maintained that his sister "did not receive a fair trial" and said that "the verdict is deeply unsafe."

Ian Maxwell was asked to elaborate on claims made in Ghislaine Maxwell's pending petition that as many as 25 other men settled claims privately with Epstein accusers.

"The only person who is in jail, the only person whose been tried and found guilty is a woman, my sister," Ian Maxwell said. "All of these men have disappeared into the ether."

