Hawaii police searching for man wanted in 3 homicides within 48 hours

(HAWAII) -- Police in Hawaii said they're searching for a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with three homicides within days.

"Over the past 48 hours, our island has experienced three separate homicides in the Puna district, all of which we believe are connected and involve a single suspect," Hawai'i Island Police Chief Reed Mahuna said at a news conference. Hawai'i Island is also known as the Big Island.

"We have mobilized significant resources and personnel to address this situation swiftly and thoroughly," the chief said. "Bringing this suspect into custody without anyone further being harmed is the No. 1 priority."

The suspect is identified as Jacob "Jake" Daniel Baker, of Pāhoa, Hawaii, police said. A gun wasn't used in any of the homicides, but Baker "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," Mahuna said.

The first death was discovered Monday evening, when an officer responded to a home and found a 69-year-old man partially submerged inside a cement pond, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a home just 400 to 500 feet away from the first victim and found a 79-year-old man dead from apparent blunt force trauma, police said.

On Tuesday night, the third victim -- a 69-year-old man -- was found dead about 19 miles away from the first two locations, police said.

No motive is known, police said. There's no known connection between the victims besides the first two living near each other, police added.

"These are a tragic series of events and our thoughts are with those who are grieving," the chief said.

Police urge anyone who sees Baker to not approach him and to immediately call 911.

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