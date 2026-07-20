Incendiary device erupts outside New York federal building. FBI says person in custody

NEW YORK — An incendiary device was deployed Monday morning outside a New York federal building and officials have taken a person into custody, the FBI said.

The FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating the deployment that happened outside of 26 Federal Plaza, the FBI said in a statement. FBI director Kash Patel said on social media that two minor injuries had been reported.

The building at 26 Federal Plaza houses a number of government offices — including the New York office of the FBI — and an immigration court where many migrants have been arrested after leaving hearings.

Videos and photos from the scene showed a fire with a plume of smoke on the sidewalk outside the building, as well as officers restraining a person and taking them away.

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