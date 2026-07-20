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Incendiary device erupts outside New York federal building. FBI says person in custody

By Associated Press
Federal Building Incendiary Device This photo provided by Robert Sullivan shows black smoke and flames in front of 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan, Monday, July 20, 2026, in New York. (Robert Sullivan via AP) (Robert Sullivan/Robert Sullivan via AP)
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — An incendiary device was deployed Monday morning outside a New York federal building and officials have taken a person into custody, the FBI said.

The FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force was investigating the deployment that happened outside of 26 Federal Plaza, the FBI said in a statement. FBI director Kash Patel said on social media that two minor injuries had been reported.

The building at 26 Federal Plaza houses a number of government offices — including the New York office of the FBI — and an immigration court where many migrants have been arrested after leaving hearings.

Videos and photos from the scene showed a fire with a plume of smoke on the sidewalk outside the building, as well as officers restraining a person and taking them away.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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