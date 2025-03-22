Jameis Winston reportedly joins Giants on 2-year, $8 million deal

The NFL offseason's game of quarterback musical chairs found another match Friday, with Jameis Winston to the New York Giants.

The veteran backup and sometimes starter has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, giving New York another name on its depth chart after losing former starter Daniel Jones.

Winston provided his own confirmation on social media.

Start spreading the neWs 🍎 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) March 21, 2025

Jones joined the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $14 million deal last week after six seasons with the Giants, a tenure best described as rocky. Without Jones, Tommy DeVito was the only quarterback left on the Giants' roster.

Adding Winston does not mean the Giants are done at quarterback, especially because that contract is firmly in the backup range at this point. NFL Network's Mike Garafalo reports the Giants are still pursuing Aaron Rodgers or other possible QB routes. There aren't many passers available who would be a clear upgrade over Winston, though, as Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the biggest names left.

The more notable possibility is the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Giants hold the third overall pick and have been projected by many, including Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, which would put Winston and DeVito in the position of the incumbents ahead of the rookie.

Winston is coming off his 10th NFL season, which was spent with the Cleveland Browns. Thrust into starting duty after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, Winston posted 2,121 passing yards, a 61.1% completion rate, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Browns went 2-5 in his starts.