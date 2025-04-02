National

Joel Embiid reportedly to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left knee next week

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

In the latest update on Joel Embiid's health, the Philadelphia 76ers center will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season in February after dealing with knee issues throughout the season.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!