Judge orders DOJ to explain why Lindsey Halligan is still using the title of US attorney

(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge wants to know why Lindsey Halligan is still using the title of U.S. attorney despite a judge ruling in November that she is legally not in the position.

Halligan, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to be the acting U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found by a judge to not be legally allowed to serve in the role because the law doesn't allow the position to be filled by two interim nominees in a row.

The ruling came two months after Halligan secured indictments against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, only to have them thrown out due to her unlawful appointment.

The issue stems from a recent case in which Halligan, on the indictment, represents that she is the U.S. attorney and "did so despite a binding Court Order entered by Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie on November 24, 2025, in which Judge Currie found that the 'appointment Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney violated 28 U.S.C. § 546 and the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution,'" U.S. District Judge David Novak wrote in a filing Tuesday.

Judge Novak said that while the government is appealing the ruling, it is not subject to being ignored. He ordered the government to explain why Halligan has identified herself as the U.S. attorney within seven days.

"Ms. Halligan shall further explain why her identification does not constitute a false or misleading statement," the judge wrote.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Halligan, one of Trump's former personal attorneys, was named U.S. attorney by Trump in September after Trump ousted her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who sources say had expressed doubts internally about bringing cases against James and Comey.

Because Siebert himself had been named interim U.S. attorney by Trump last January, Judge Currie ruled that Halligan's appointment as interim U.S. attorney violated the Constitution's Appointments Clause that limits how long prosecutors can serve without Senate confirmation.

