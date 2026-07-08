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Judge orders Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million judgment

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
E. Jean Carroll attends "Ask E. Jean" New York screening at IFC Center on May 21, 2026 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- While President Donald Trump attends the NATO summit in Ankara, a federal judge in New York on Wednesday ordered him to pay what he owes E. Jean Carroll after a jury held him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered disbursement of the $5 million judgment plus almost $800,000 in interest.

A jury in a separate but related case determined Trump owes Carroll an additional $83 million in damages, but that is still going through the appeals process.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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