Kirk Cousins reportedly requests trade to team where he can start in meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank

Kirk Cousins is still a member of the Atlanta Falcons, but perhaps not for long if there's a team out there that actually wants him.

The former Falcons starting quarterback requested and received a meeting with team owner Arthur Blank on Wednesday, during which he said he wants a trade to a team where he can be the starter, according to Albert Breer of the The MMQB.

The Falcons essentially declined comment, saying they would do what was best for the team.

At this point, getting Cousins and his $180 million contract off the books is probably best for the team if it isn't planning at starting him under center. Cousins is one year into that four year deal, but was benched last December amid a lackluster season.

First-round rookie Michael Penix, whose selection was reportedly a surprise to Cousins after committing to Atlanta, took over for the final three games of the season and had his moments, so much so that Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said at the NFL scouting combine last week that Penix is now the starter for 2025.

The turn of events left Cousins as an anchor on the Falcons' balance sheet. He has a $10 million roster bonus due on March 17, with a $27.5 million base salary for the 2025 season. The cost was large enough that the Falcons were reported to be planning to cut him, but now the plan has apparently changed.

At 36 years old, Cousins is one of the NFL's older QBs and two full seasons removed from his last Pro Bowl selection, and playoff berth, but he blamed shoulder, elbow and ankle injuries for his lack of performance last year. If a team believes he can get healthy this offseason and has the cap space to fit him, he will clearly be available.