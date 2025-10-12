At least 4 killed, 20 hurt in bar shooting in St. Helena Island, South Carolina: Sheriff

(NEW YORK) -- At least four people were killed and 20 injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in St. Helena Island, South Carolina, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. at Willie’s Bar and Grill, 7 Dr. Martin Luther Drive on St. Helena Island, located about an hour north of Savannah, Ga., according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, there was a large crowd at the bar with several people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

"It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the shooting occurred. Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots," according to the statement from the sheriff's office.

Of the 20 victims being treated at hospitals, four were in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Several victims were taken to hospitals by ambulance, but other people injured in the shooting showed up at emergency rooms on their own, the sheriff's office said.\

No arrests have been announced in the incident, though the sheriff's office said it was investigating a "person of interest."

The names of the victims killed in the shooting are being withheld pending notification of their relatives, officials said.

"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone," the sheriff's office said in its statement. "We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who represents Beaufort County, said in a social media post that she is "COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County.

"Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence," Mace said.

Mace asked that anyone with information about the mass shooting contact the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office "as soon as humanly possible.

