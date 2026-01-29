Man faces federal assault charge in attack against Rep. Ilhan Omar during town hall

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- The man who was arrested after charging at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis has been charged by the Justice Department with assaulting a federal representative, a complaint shows.

Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, has been charged with "forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and officer and employee of the United States," according to the federal complaint.

He allegedly had a syringe filled with apple cider vinegar when he charged at Omar while she stood at a podium on Tuesday, according to the affidavit.

"I squirted vinegar," he allegedly said after being tackled by security, according to the affidavit, which included an image of the syringe.

At the time of the incident, Omar was talking about how Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should resign.

"She's not resigning. You're splitting Minnesotans apart," Kazmierczak allegedly said as he was being led away, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested and initially booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, Minneapolis police said Tuesday.

A "close associate" of the suspect told the FBI that several years ago, Kazmierczak allegedly said, "Someone should kill that b****," while talking about Omar during a phone call, according to the affidavit.

After the incident, Omar told reporters that she won't be intimidated.

"You know, I've survived more, and I'm definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me because I'm built that way," she said.

Tuesday's attack came amid tensions in Minneapolis between local officials and the Trump administration over the immigration crackdown in the city that has seen two U.S. citizens killed in shootings involving federal law enforcement.

