March Madness 2025: Houston's Ja'Vier Francis throws down wild dunk over Florida's Thomas Haugh that made the perfect photos

Ja’Vaier Francis may have thrown down the dunk of the Final Four on Monday night, and he has the photos to prove it.

Francis, in the first half of Houston’s matchup with Florida in the national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, threw down a ridiculous one-handed poster dunk over Florida’s Thomas Haugh. Francis caught a pass in the lane, took two steps and absolutely powered one down on Haugh without a second thought. There was nothing Haugh could do to stop him.

And, thanks to the number of photographers set up throughout the arena, the images the dunk produced were somehow better than video of the play itself. Just look:

The remote camera set up on top of the backboard may have captured the best shot of the entire sequence.

To be fair, the dunk was pretty great in real time, too.

OH BABY! MAJOR SLAM FOR JA'VIER FRANCIS!! pic.twitter.com/cw3ud2NhW5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 8, 2025

Francis finished the half with six points and four rebounds off the bench for Houston, which made it into the national championship game after completing one of the best late comebacks in recent history to stun Cooper Flagg and Duke on Saturday night.

The Cougars took a narrow three-point lead into the locker room at halfitme. Will Richard led Florida with 14 points after draining four 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, which kept the Gators in it.

Regardless of how the rest of the game turns out, Francis is going to want to have these photos blown up and framed once he gets back down to Houston.