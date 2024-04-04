Millions go missing from money storage facility in LA-area on Easter

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI are investigating a multi-million dollar theft on Easter Sunday, sources told ABC News.

The money went missing Sunday from a money storage facility in Sylmar, in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, law enforcement sources said. The company that owns the building noticed the money had been stolen on Monday morning.

The thieves managed to break into the facility undetected, sources said.

They went through the roof and into the area where the money is kept, which may have been a vault, according to officials briefed on the investigation. Sources said the sophistication level of the operation indicates a crew of some kind is responsible.

There are no suspects at this point.

The LAPD and FBI are working together on the case.

Sources said the exact amount that was stolen is not known, but it is believed to be in the tens of millions.

The LA Times was first to report news of the heist.

