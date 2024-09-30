Multiple people killed after small plane crash in North Carolina: NPS

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Multiple people were killed after a single-engine plane crashed into the woods near the Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport in North Carolina.

The crash occurred on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. ET, according to a press release from the National Park Service (NPS).

The number of people killed and their identities have not been released.

Eyewitnesses reported that the airplane crashed while attempting to land at the airport, according to the NPS.

The plane caught fire as a result of the crash and was extinguished by the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments, according to the NPS.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

Wright Brothers National Memorial is closed Sunday as the investigation continues, according to the NPS.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

