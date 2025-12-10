National Guard Sgt. Andrew Wolfe making 'amazing' progress after being shot in the head in deadly DC ambush: Trump

(MOUNT POCONO, Pa.) -- The West Virginia National Guard member who survived being shot in the head during an attack last month in Washington, D.C., is making "amazing" progress and is even able to stand up, according to President Donald Trump.

While giving a speech Tuesday night in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, Trump shared an update on the condition of 24-year-old U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was critically wounded during the broad daylight Thanksgiving Eve shooting just blocks from the White Hous

"Today, I got a call that he is up from bed. Do you believe that? He got up from bed. He got up," Trump said to loud applause.

Trump said he has been in close contact with Wolfe's parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, since the shooting, and has met with them in the Oval Office.

"He got up and, boy, they're happy. It's amazing," Trump said.

During the speech, Trump called Wolfe's mother, "The most positive person I've ever seen."

"The night that he was so badly hit, and the doctors gave him almost no chance, I called their hospital room and spoke to her, and she said, 'Sir, he’ll be fine,'" Trump said.

Trump's update on Wolfe came just days after the West Virginia National Guard posted a Facebook video of Melody Wolfe, West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. Jim Seward and Andrew Wolfe's wife, Leslie, reporting on the wounded Guardsman's "remarkable improvement."

In the video posted Dec. 6, Melody Wolfe said her son is coming off sedation and that he has been "very active" as doctors have scaled back on his pain medication.

"He's coming along well, surpassing expectations," Melody Wolfe said. "Just all the prayers that you've given, they're working and we're seeing that miracle happen in that hospital bed right now."

On Nov. 26, Wolfe and 20-year-old Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were "ambushed" while conducting "high visibility patrols" in the nation's capital, authorities said.

Becktrom, who was shot in the head from behind, was killed.

The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal of Bellingham, Washington, was taken into custody after he was shot by a fellow National Guard member, authorities said.

Lakanwal was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty to the charges through a court-appointed attorney last week during an arraignment from his hospital bed.

