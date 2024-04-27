NBA playoffs: Sharpshooting Thunder puts Pelicans on verge of elimination with Game 3 win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points with eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Thunder to a 106–85 win in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma City takes a 3–0 series lead into Game 4. No team has ever rallied from a 3–0 series deficit to win a playoff series.

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams both added 21 points. Giddey also contributed eight rebounds and six assists.

Excellent outside shooting propelled the Thunder to their decisive victory. Giddey went 4-for-7 from three-point range, while Luguentz Dort shot 4-for-8. Williams nailed three of his four three-point attempts. As a team, Oklahoma City shot 47 percent (17-for-36) from behind the arc, providing a significant advantage over the Pelicans, who shot 31 percent (9-for-29) from three.

No answer for Chet Holmgren

Another advantage the Thunder had is Chet Holmgren protecting the rim. The rookie had four blocks, which not only prevented New Orleans from scoring but fueled Oklahoma City in transition.

Holmgren also compiled eight rebounds and six points with those four blocks, preventing the Pelicans' frontcourt from making much of an impact.

New Orleans coach Willie Green started Larry Nance Jr. at center to begin the second half, hoping he could provide a better matchup against Holmgren than Jonas Valanciunas, who only scored seven points. Nance finished with nine points.

Game 4 of the Thunder-Pelicans series is scheduled for Monday. Tip-off and the TV broadcast are to be announced.