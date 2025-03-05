NFL Draft scouting report: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Nate Tice: Kaleb Johnson (6-foot-1, 224 pounds at the combine) plays and runs like if you took a shrink ray to Derrick Henry. He's a big, long striding back with good vision and an upright running style that can rip off big runs when given a lane, but whose upright style also leads to getting tripped up or absorbing big hits a bit too frequently.

Just like Henry, Johnson becomes a load as he builds up steam, but his long-strides can limit him in tight spaces or if he has to adjust quickly because of backfield penetration.

When given a clean lane, Johnson does a great job of reading running lanes, planting his foot, and getting north. Johnson has more receiving ability than Henry and is a good pass protector, too. He has taken plenty of touches in college, but Johnson can be an innings-eater at the next level and lead a backfield on all four downs.

Charles McDonald: Big backs with balance. Kaleb Johnson fits that mold, being a back who thrived on outside zone looks for big plays.

Despite running a 4.57 at the scouting combine, Johnson was an explosive run machine on the field thanks to his patience and ability to set up blocks. He’s the perfect back to find outside of the first round who has real starter ability.

He glides down the field and through holes just like Arian Foster did.