NFL tush push ban reportedly has support in league meetings, though discussions are 'heated'

The quest to ban the “tush push” is apparently getting somewhere.

The Green Bay Packers' plan to ban the push sneak, the play that the Philadelphia Eagles have made popular in recent years, is starting to gain support within the competition committee, according to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

It’s unknown what kind of support the ban has specifically as league meetings take place in south Florida this week. One person told Kahler that the proposal is going to be “hotly contested” during those meetings.

When the ban was discussed during a football operations meeting on Sunday, things apparently got “heated.” Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman apparently got into an “animated” discussion with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott about the proposal.

While the competition committee is discussing the proposal, NFL owners are the ones who actually determine what is implemented. All 32 owners are expected to vote on that proposal, and all other rule changes, officially on Tuesday. Whether or not the votes are there among the owners to actually ban the tush push, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson wrote on Friday, simply isn't clear.

The Packers are behind the push to ban the play this offseason. The Eagles, who started doing this play in 2022, used it to score the first touchdown in their Super Bowl LIX win in February. While other teams have tried to emulate the Eagles in recent years, Philadelphia is easily the best at the tush push. Nobody else comes close.

Packers president Mark Murphy has said the play is "almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," and he's not alone in his hatred of the play. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, though, calls the push to remove the play from the game insulting. The NFL said that there were no injuries on the play across the league last season, either — which is one thing that the Packers cited in their proposal to ban the play.

This is now the third offseason that the NFL is reviewing the tush push, though this is the first offseason that there has been a specific rules proposal made in an effort to remove the play from the game. And while there is support from teams other than the Packers to remove the play, not everyone in the league is against the tush push.

"It's weak," one unnamed NFL executive told ESPN about the proposal. "It's punishing a team who became excellent at executing the play. In 2022, when Philadelphia was the only team doing it, there was a concern that it made the game less compelling because fourth-and-short was no longer in doubt. Then other teams copied it, and they can't do it as well.