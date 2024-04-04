Nor'easter pummels Northeast with strong winds, heavy snow, torrential rain

NEW YORK — The calendar says it's spring, but a nor'easter is pounding the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rains and dangerous winds.

Up to 13 inches of snow has been reported near Killington, Vermont, and up to 1 foot of snow fell north of Portland, Maine. The snow will continue Thursday morning and afternoon.

More than 2 feet of snow is possible in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine.

Low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

"Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

The nor’easter is also slamming the Northeast with torrential rains, which wreaked havoc on roads in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday.

Dangerous winds gusts reached 64 mph on Long Island, New York, and in Stamford, Connecticut.

In Armonk, New York, near the New York-Connecticut border, a tree fell on a car Wednesday evening, killing the driver, local police said.

Two people in cars were also killed by downed trees in separate incidents near Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

On Thursday, coastal flooding remains a threat from the Mid-Atlantic to coastal New England.

Meanwhile, another storm over the Great Lakes has dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia saw more than 5 inches of rain and significant flooding.

