North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff posts NCAA D-I season-high 51 points in upset win over South Dakota St.

Treysen Eaglestaff had a night to remember for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks after dropping 51 points during an 85-69 win over South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The junior guard set a Summit League record and also posted the most points by a Division I player this season. Eaglestaff is now the fifth player in conference history with a 50-point game and it was the fourth in school history, which features two by Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson.

North Dakota (12-20) was down 14 one point, but outscored South Dakota State (20-12) 52-31 in the second half.

Eaglestaff went 15-for-28 from the field, 8-for-18 from 3-point range and sank 13 of 17 free throws.

"The thing you don't understand about Trey is his heart's as big as this gym," said North Dakota head coach Paul Sather. "As good a player as he is, he's a better young man."

On the year, Eaglestaff is averaging 19.3 points per game and shooting 41.7% from the field.

North Dakota will now face St. Thomas-Minnesota in Saturday's semifinal.