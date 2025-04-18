Over half of Puerto Rico has power restored after island-wide blackout

NEW YORK — Over half of Puerto Rico had their electricity restored by Thursday evening following an island-wide blackout that left 1.4 million customers in the dark and disrupted service at hospitals, its international airport and hotels, according to the Associated Press.

The outage, which began Wednesday afternoon, also left more than 400,000 residents without water. By Thursday evening, power had been restored to 57% of customers, while water service resumed for 83% of the affected population, the AP reported.

The cause of the blackout remains under investigation as of Thursday.

LUMA Energy, the private company responsible for power transmission on the island, said in a statement that the massive outage appears to have been caused by a combination of factors, including a "failure in the protection system as initial trigger" and vegetation on a transmission line along the island's northern coast.

"This sequence of failures triggered a chain of events that resulted in an island-wide outage," LUMA said in the statement.

In a Wednesday X post, LUMA Energy said it could take two to three days to restore service to 90% of customers. It noted that the priority was restoring power to critical facilities like Centro Médico hospital in the capital San Juan.

Earlier in the day, LUMA Energy said the Palo Seco plant, just outside San Juan, came back online around 3 p.m., "which represents a key step toward system recovery."Rep. Ritchie Torres criticized the ongoing power crisis in an Instagram post.

"The three million American citizens of Puerto Rico have long been denied affordable and reliable electricity -- despite paying some of the highest utility rates in the United States," Torres said. "Access to dependable power -- a basic right most Americans take for granted -- remains out of reach for millions on the island. As we speak, more than 400,000 Puerto Ricans are without electricity in the wealthiest nation on Earth. That is a national disgrace."

The blackout is the latest in a series of significant power disruptions that have plagued the island in recent years, following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which destroyed much of the power grid. The island's aging power infrastructure has been a persistent source of frustration for residents, who face frequent outages and some of the highest electricity rates in the U.S.

In December, Puerto Rico experienced an island-wide blackout on New Year's Eve when an underground power line failure plunged the island into darkness for two days.

Power outages have become so common in Puerto Rico that many residents have installed solar panels and batteries in their homes and businesses. The ongoing instability of the power grid has also led to protests, with many criticizing LUMA, which took over power transmission and distribution in 2021.

