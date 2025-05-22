Pacers vs. Knicks recap: Indiana takes Game 1 in OT after stunning comeback, Tyrese Haliburton's bouncing buzzer-beater

The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals by virtue of a record number ofridiculous comebacks. That bore out in Game 1.

On Wednesday, it was the Knicks yielding a late lead to a furious Pacers surge, then falling 138-135 in overtime to complete one of the most stunning games of an NBA playoffs that had already set a high mark for drama.

New York led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter and by eight with a minute and a half to go. That should have been enough, but Aaron Nesmith kept making 3-pointers, five of them in the final four minutes of regulation to be exact.

The game came down to one final possession for the Pacers, down two points with 7.3 seconds left. The ball naturally reached the hands of Tyrese Haliburton, who attempted to continue his run of heartbreakers with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

For a moment, it looked like the ball had clanged away, before falling back in the net. For a moment, the the game looked over, and then replay showed Haliburton's foot was on the 3-point line. Overtime.

All told, the Pacers scored 23 points in the final three minutes and 14 seconds of regulation, the most any team has scored in such a stretch in NBA playoff history, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Haliburton had something special prepared for the moment after the shot, pulling out the Reggie Miller "choke" sign against the Knicks with the Pacers legend himself calling the game for TNT, not realizing his team had five more minutes left to play.

TYRESE HALIBURTON BUZZER BEATER FORCES OT 🤯🤯🤯



AND HE DID THE CHOKE SIGN TO THE KNICKS!!! pic.twitter.com/0jufr6naNl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2025

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET in New York.