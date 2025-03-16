The Players Championship: How to watch Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun in their Monday playoff at TPC Sawgrass

We’ve got a Monday finish coming at TPC Sawgrass.

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will head back out for a three-hole playoff on Monday morning to decide The Players Championship. The two ended the final round locked up at 12-under on the week after a long battle on Sunday, which was made even longer by a four-hour weather delay.

Spaun is looking for just his second ever win on the PGA Tour. He grabbed his inaugural victory at the Valero Texas Open in 2022. McIlroy, on the other hand, is looking for his second win this season. He’s never won twice on the PGA Tour in a calendar year before the Masters.

The Players Championship features a three-hole aggregate playoff. McIlroy and Spaun will start at the par-5 16th, and then play their way into the clubhouse. If there is still a tie after the three holes, they’ll return for a sudden-death playoff at the island green 17th. If it’s still tied after that, they’ll play the 18th. From there, play will continue starting at the 16th until a winner is determined.

Here’s everything you need to know entering the playoff on Monday at The Players Championship.

