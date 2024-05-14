Pregnant woman among multiple people killed due to severe weather in the South

PORT ALLEN, La. — Multiple people are dead, including a woman who was nine months pregnant, after severe storms swept through the South, officials said.

Three people were killed in Louisiana -- including the pregnant woman and her unborn child -- due to severe weather on Monday, officials said.

The pregnant woman was killed when a tree fell on her mobile home in Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health said Tuesday. Her fetus did not survive and is being counted as a storm-related death, the health department said.

The woman was identified by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office as 31-year-old Kristin Browning. A man and 5-year-old child who were rescued from the wreckage of the mobile home were taken to a local hospital with mild to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office said.

A third storm-related death was reported in Cecilia in St. Martin Parish, where a woman died after a camper rolled over due to high winds on Monday, the Louisiana Health Department said.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said the state saw two storm systems converge Monday evening around St. Martin Parish.

"The convergence of those two systems caused the storm to grow in both intensity and size," he said, becoming "both dangerous and deadly."

Multiple tornado warnings were issued in the region. The National Weather Service is investigating whether any storm damage was caused by tornadic activity, Landry said.

Meanwhile, in Mississippi, one person died in Wilkinson County after severe weather hit the area Sunday into Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said. One person in Lawrence County was also injured and multiple homes were damaged in Jefferson Davis, Lincoln and Smith counties, the agency said.

Severe storms on Monday produced at least 130 damaging storm reports from Idaho to Florida. There were at least four reported tornadoes in three states -- Missouri, Florida and Louisiana -- marking the 19th straight day of tornadoes reported in the U.S.

