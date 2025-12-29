Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's longest-serving aide James Holt exits role

(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's longest-serving aide, James Holt, is stepping down from his role at Archewell.

Holt's departure comes weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the rebrand of the Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

Harry and Meghan's longtime aide, who originally worked with Harry at Kensington Palace, and moved out to Los Angeles with the couple when they stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020, announced his departure from the couple's foundation in a statement on Monday.

"Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career," Holt began.

He went on, "From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference."

Holt added that when he first met Meghan, "I recognized a kindred spirit - someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance."

"Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day," he continued.

He ended his note saying that after five years in LA, "It’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead."

"I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done - for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support," he said.

In response to Holt's statement, Harry and Meghan shared a statement of their own and called Holt a "stellar support for us for nearly ten years."

"His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary," they continued. "As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”

A spokesman to Harry and Meghan clarified that Holt will remain a senior philanthropic advisor to the couple and Archewell Philanthropies and support the couple's humanitarian overseas trips in 2026.

Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Harry and Meghan. The couple shared why they were switching the name of their foundation in a statement on their website.

"After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies," according to the Archewell Philanthropies website. "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family."

Harry and Meghan announced their nonprofit venture in April 2020 after completing their final engagements as working members of the royal family and relocating to LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.