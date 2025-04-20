Rangers get 4-3 walkoff win over Dodgers on 2-run homer from Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia's two-run home run gave the Texas Rangersa walkoff, 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The defeat broke the Dodgers' four-game winning streak and prevented them from possibly tying the San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West.

Garcia crushed a 93.3 mph fastball left by Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates up and in the middle of the strike zone for his fourth homer of the season. Prior to serving up Garcia's home run ball, he allowed a leadoff double to Josh Smith, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate.

"We had the right guy up there," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said afterward. "Had a good swing, and we needed it. We've got some really good pitching. It's been tough not to get a win in one of these games."

Hear from Bruce Bochy on the walk-off win! pic.twitter.com/14MNzi7s9p — DLLS Rangers (@DLLS_Rangers) April 19, 2025

Texas has won four of its past five games. But in its 3-0 defeat on Friday, Jacob deGrom took the loss despite allowing only one run in seven innings.

Nathan Eovaldi allowed three runs (two earned) with five hits and seven strikeouts in seven innings, but did not factor in the decision. Jacob Webb (2-0) got his second win of the season with two innings of relief.

The walkoff also prevented Roki Sasaki from getting his first win with the Dodgers. The Japanese phenom took his first loss of the season in his last start versus the Chicago Cubs, despite allowing only one run in five innings.

In his five appearances this season, Sasaki has compiled a 3.20 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings. However, the rookie has also allowed 13 hits and 16 walks.

Texas took a 2-0 lead on Kyle Higashioka's two-run shot off Sasaki after he walked Dustin Harris to begin the third inning. However, the Dodgers rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth on a two-run homer by Freddie Freeman (his fourth of the year) and RBI double from Max Muncy.

Freddie Freeman launched this ball to tie the game! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nJFbsAj9kN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2025

The Rangers lead the AL West by two games, pending the Los Angeles Angels' matchup with the San Francisco Giants later on Saturday.

Yates took the loss for the Dodgers, boosting his ERA to 3.48 for the season. He's allowed four runs and eight hits in 10 1/3 innings, but has struck out 20 batters.

Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.85 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles on Sunday, while Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.92) pitches for the Rangers.