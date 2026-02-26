Rare parade of planets to align in night sky, NASA says

(NEW YORK) -- Stargazers will soon have an opportunity to view six planets in alignment in the night sky, according to NASA.

Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Jupiter will take part in a rare planetary parade on Saturday, the space agency said.

Planets are always on the move, so the viewing window will be brief. The best time to see the planets align will be just after sunset.

For the best view, astronomy guides recommend looking toward the western horizon about 30 minutes after sunset. This will give viewers the highest probability of spotting at least three planets at the same time, since Saturn, Mercury and Venus set in the west right after the sun.

The six planets will appear low in the western sky, with Mercury and Venus appearing the lowest and sinking below the horizon shortly after sunset, according to astronomers. Mercury and Venus are usually tricky to spot but will be visible on Saturday.

Saturn and Neptune will appear just above Mercury and Venus, while Jupiter and Uranus will appear a bit higher in the western sky, to the left of the others.

Viewers will need optical assistance via telescope or binoculars to see Uranus and Neptune, but the remaining four planets will be visible to the naked eye, NASA said.

Planets can sometimes appear "bunched together in the sky" because they orbit the sun in the same plane, known as the ecliptic, according to NASA. The planets will form a clear line along the ecliptic plane.

On the same day last year -- Feb. 28, 2025 -- seven planets were in alignment: Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Mercury, Saturn and Venus.

NASA says these planetary alignments happen every few years. The last one was visible from Earth in August 2025.

This year's parade of planets is one of the first notable astronomical events taking place in 2026, according to NASA.

A total lunar blood moon eclipse will be visible from North America on March 3, especially for viewers on the West Coast. This will be the first lunar eclipse visible in the Americas since 2025.

A rare blue moon -- which signifies the rare occasion of having a second full moon in the same month -- will take place on May 31.

From June 8 to 9, the two brightest planets in the sky, Venus and Jupiter, will be in conjunction, appearing "only a pinky finger apart," according to NASA.

The Perseids meteor shower, considered the best meteor shower of the year due to its swift and bright meteors, will be best seen from Aug. 12 to 13, during a darker sky courtesy of the new moon.

And the Geminids, the most reliable meteor shower of the year, will take place from Dec. 13 to 14.

A Christmas Eve supermoon -- when a full moon is closest to the Earth -- rounds out the most spectacular astronomical events in 2026, according to NASA.

ABC News' Briana Alvarado contributed to this report.

