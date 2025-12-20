Relentless storms hitting the West, a major pattern change for Christmas week

(NEW YORK) -- Repeat atmospheric rivers continue to point relentless streams of rain and gusty wind toward the West Coast.

The current system over the Northwest has diminished, but it is still raining in Washington and Northern California and more significant precipitation is on the way later this weekend.

Another Flood Watch is in effect for parts of western Washington and western Oregon until Saturday afternoon for lingering flooding and some spotty rain that could add to it.

The ground remains saturated in these areas and streams remain elevated. This will lower the threshold for additional flooding in the days ahead.

The next atmospheric river will focus primarily on northern California this time, beginning later Saturday and continuing through Sunday.

A Flood Watch is up for much of Northern California, including Redding and Sacramento. Some areas could get up to 4 to 6+ inches.

The extreme Pacific Northwest won’t see as much rain but won’t be completely spared, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches likely. Mountain snow in the Cascades will also come in the order of feet.

On Christmas Eve Wednesday, another coastal storm will set its sights on the West Coast, but this time Southern California will bear the brunt.

Places like Los Angeles and San Diego are facing the threat of over 4 inches of rain, as well as gusty winds. The Sierra Nevada mountains are also looking at 2 to 4 feet of snow, which would render many mountain passes impassible.

Meanwhile, the Northeast has quieted down after being battered by rain and wind on Friday. This made life difficult for those beginning to travel for the holidays.

Many spots saw wind gusts greater than 60 mph, knocking down trees and power lines as well as causing flight delays.

In the storm's wake, chilly but quieter weather has moved in. Winds have also eased, making for improved travel conditions.

Much of the holiday week will be well above average temperature-wise across the country, with dry and quiet conditions apart from the West Coast.

Dozens of cities are facing record high temperatures across the center of the country. This list includes St. Louis, Kansas City, Tulsa, Amarillo, Sioux Falls, Amarillo and Albuquerque.

