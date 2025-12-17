Rob Reiner murders latest: Video shows moments leading up to Nick Reiner's arrest

(LOS ANGELES) -- New videos appear to show the moments leading up to the arrest of Nick Reiner for the murders of his parents, renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner.

One of the videos appears to show Nick Reiner, 32, moments before his Sunday night arrest near the University of Southern California. In the video, he's wearing jeans, a striped jacket and a baseball cap. He's seen with a red backpack slung over one shoulder as he enters a gas station and purchases a drink.

Another video shows him outside walking near a crosswalk when several police vehicles with flashing lights surround him. He can be seen in the video raising his hands.

Police said they found him thanks to "good, solid police work."

Nick Reiner was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death early on Sunday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Nick Reiner's defense attorney, Alan Jackson -- who helped defend Karen Read in Massachusetts -- told reporters that the 32-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, Hochman said.

"No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty," Hochman said.

The Reiners' daughter found her parents' bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police arrived on Sunday, and the neighbor said, "Billy looked like he was about to cry."

Nick Reiner -- who was living on his parents' property, according to a former family security guard -- had been open about battling drug addiction since he was a teenager. In 2016, Nick Reiner worked with his dad on the movie "Being Charlie," which was based largely on his struggle with drug addiction.

Sources told ABC News that Nick Reiner got into an argument with his father at a holiday party on Saturday night and was seen acting strangely.

"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes," Hochman said in a statement on Tuesday.

ABC News' Kerem Inal contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.