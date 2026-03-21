Robert Mueller, former FBI director and special counsel, dies at 81

(NEW YORK) -- Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led the bureau in the tumultuous decade following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and who later served as special counsel overseeing the politically charged investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has died, his family announced. He was 81.

"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night," a family statement said. "His family asks that their privacy be respected."

The FBI Agents Association also weighed in on the passing of Mueller, noting he led the bureau "during a period of significant change and played an important role in strengthening its ability to confront evolving national security threats while maintaining its core criminal investigative mission."

Mueller was the second-longest serving FBI director in the agency's history. He had a decorated career in public service, cultivating a reputation for steady leadership, dedication to country and commitment to protecting the nation's security.

Born in New York City on Aug. 7, 1944, Robert Swan Mueller III studied politics at Princeton University, and then earned a masters in international relations from New York University.

Upon leaving the Marines in 1970 at the rank of captain, Mueller attended the University of Virginia Law School, graduating in 1973 and then spending the next 28 years working as a U.S. attorney in San Francisco, Boston and Washington, D.C., as well as three years at the Department of Justice Criminal Division.

During his time at the DOJ, Mueller investigated the Gambino crime family and also prosecuted the men responsible for bombing a Pan Am Flight in December 1988, as well as former Panamanian military leader Manuel Noriega.

On July 5, 2001, Mueller was appointed to be director of the FBI, nominated by then-President George W. Bush. His tenure there saw the bureau's focus shift from domestic investigations to tackling foreign terrorists after the 9/11 attacks, during which time Mueller developed a reputation among agents for being no-nonsense.

After serving his full 10-year term as FBI director, Mueller agreed to then-President Barack Obama's request to remain in the position for two more years, after which he returned to the private sector in 2013.

In May 2017, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to oversee the investigation of alleged Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. The investigation focused primarily on the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign and returned numerous high-profile indictments, including political consultant and lobbyist Roger Stone, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and 32 others.

Mueller submitted his controversial report in March 2019, which did not find that the Trump campaign had worked with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Two months later, he stepped down from his special counsel position and returned to private life.

Addressing the 2017 graduating class at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, Mueller advised the graduates to live their lives with "integrity, patience and humility."

"Whatever we do, we must act with honesty and with integrity, and regardless of your chosen career, you're only as good as your word," Mueller declared. "If you are not honest, your reputation will suffer, and once lost, a good reputation can never, ever be regained."

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