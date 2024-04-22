Scottie Scheffler backs up Masters win with dominant, historic victory at RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler is unstoppable right now.

Scheffler, just eight days after he picked up his second green jacket in three years, rolled to a second straight PGA Tour win on Monday morning. Scheffler posted a final-round 69 at Harbour Town to grab a dominant win at the RBC Heritage, which had to finish on Monday morning due to a late storm that rolled through the course on Sunday afternoon.

It marked Scheffler's 10th career win on Tour, and more than backed up his status as the top-ranked golfer in the world. He’s going to enter a 49th consecutive week at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday.

Scheffler is now just the third Masters winner to win the following week on Tour, and the first since Bernhard Langer did so in 1985. Gary Player was the first to pull that off in 1978. Scheffler is also the first major championship winner to win the following week on Tour since Tiger Woods in 2006.

Scheffler had little issue beating out the field at Augusta National last week. He had the tournament locked up midway through the back nine as everyone else who was in contention quickly slipped away. Scheffler, who won his first Masters title in 2022, ended up beating out Ludvig Aberg by four strokes.

Nothing seemed to bother Scheffler at all last week, either — even the fact that his wife, Meredith, was at home in Texas expecting their first child at any moment. Scheffler had vowed to leave the tournament at any moment if she went into labor, which still hasn't happened yet.

"That's a testament to how good of a head space I was in," Scheffler said after his win at Augusta. "I wasn't thinking about it that much. I was doing my best to stay in the moment, stay calm, execute shots."

Scheffler didn’t miss a beat this week in South Carolina, either. He entered Saturday’s round three shots back of the lead, but he held a share of the lead just seven holes into his round. He carded a bogey-free 63 on Saturday, which ended up giving him a one-shot advantage headed into Sunday.

While Wyndham Clark put a little bit of pressure on him early on Sunday — Clark posted a 29 on his front nine with five birdies and an eagle — Scheffler didn’t flinch. He chipped in for eagle at the second to immediately get under par for his round, and he just sort of shrugged nonchalantly as he did so.

Expect anything different?



Scottie Scheffler is on another level 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u5QDhyWfQL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2024

Scheffler made one more birdie before making the turn, which gave him a three-shot lead over the rest of the field. He pushed that to four shots when play was suspended for more than two hours due to weather on the back nine. Scheffler came back with one last birdie and a clutch par save at the par-5 15th before play was called for the night.

Shot 2: In the water

Shot 5: In the hole for par



Scottie Scheffler maintains his 5-shot lead into Monday @RBC_Heritage. pic.twitter.com/sgeugmk9mo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2024

So Scheffler returned to the 16th tee box at 8 a.m. on Monday morning to wrap up his round, which he did quickly without any issue. He easily made par on 17, but ran into a little bit of trouble on 18 when his second shot landed just a few feet from the white grandstand wall. So Scheffler, who had bogeyed only one other time this week (a double-bogey on the third hole he played in Round 1), ended the tournament with his only single-bogey in four rounds — and the win.

Scheffler has now gone 40 straight rounds at even par or better on Tour dating back to the final round of the Tour Championship last fall. Woods currently holds the Tour record at 52, which he set during the 2000-01 season.

It’s unclear if Scheffler will attempt to compete again on Tour before the PGA Championship next month, especially considering that he’s about to become a first-time father in the very near future. Either way, he’s at the absolute top of his game. Nobody seems able to even come close.