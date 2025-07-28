National

Several hurt in shooting outside casino in Reno: Police

By Tristan Maglunog, ABC News
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By Tristan Maglunog, ABC News

(RENO, Nev.) -- Several people were injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday morning, officials said.

The gunfire unfolded around 7:25 a.m. in the valet area outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance told Reno ABC affiliate KOLO. The number of victims was not immediately clear but Nance said several people have been taken to hospitals.

The suspect, an adult man, was found within four minutes, police said. He's been taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!