Sun rebound from first loss with win over Fever, holding Caitlin Clark to 10 points

Since news of Caitlin Clark being left off the USA women's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics was reported, one of the subsequent narratives from the Indiana Fever was that the snub "woke a monster."

If that is indeed the case, the monster did not show it in Monday night's matchup with the Connecticut Sun. Coming off their first defeat of the 2024 WNBA season, the Sun were surely looking to rebound and did so with an 89–72 trouncing of the Fever.

Clark looked as if she might have had her WNBA breakout in her last game, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 30 points (tying a career-high) in a win over the Washington Mystics.

However, she couldn't match that effort against Connecticut, finishing with only 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting from the floor. She left the game midway through the third quarter after drawing her fourth foul and did not return to the game.

Dijonai Carrington STRIPS Caitlin Clark and gets to the rack with a buzzer beater 🔥



pic.twitter.com/wAqrUYvHrj — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 10, 2024

DiJonai Carrington finished with 22 points for the Sun, who improved to 10–1 on the season. She added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. DeWanna Bonner followed with 17 points, joining three other players in double figures. Alyssa Thomas grabbed 18 rebounds with seven assists.

The Fever was led by Aliyah Boston's 14 points with 12 rebounds and five assists. Lexie Hull joined Clark with 10 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler each finished with nine points.

The Sun next hit the road for a matchup with the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. With their loss, the Fever drop to 3–9 for the season and 2–5 on the road. Indiana will next host the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

This story will be updated.