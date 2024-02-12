Super Bowl recap: why the Chiefs dynasty is totally unique | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.

6:55 - How much is Kyle Shanahan to blame for the 49ers loss?

12:25 - The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is here.

27:05 - Commercials & halftime show thoughts

34:20 - The difference between the Chiefs and New England Patriots dynasties

41:40 - Where do Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid rank historically?

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."