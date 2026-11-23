A teenager was fatally struck by gunfire while camping with friends in Florida, authorities said, as investigators search for the suspected shooter.

The victim, 19-year-old Carey Washington "Wash" Vinson, is the son of a newly elected Escambia County politician, his family confirmed.

The shooting occurred Sunday night near the Blackwater River in Santa Rosa County, according to authorities. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call after 11 p.m. reporting a shooting.

Responding deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said.

Vinson was camping with friends on the river when a gunshot fired from outside their campsite struck him in his tent, according to his father, Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Joe Vinson.

"We are shocked and heartbroken about our sweet boy," the father said in a statement on social media Monday.

The teen was shortly pronounced dead, according to Santa Rosa Chief Deputy Randy Tifft.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots fired from across the Blackwater River during the incident, according to Tifft.

"Across the river was a vehicle, and some shots were fired from there. Where and which direction, we don't know at this point," Tifft told ABC Pensacola affiliate WEAR.

People camping in the area reported seeing headlights across the river, and, following the gunshots, a vehicle starting and leaving the area, according to Tifft.

Investigators are "working diligently to determine the identity of the shooter and the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," Tifft said in a statement.

When asked if the shooting could have been accidental or targeted, Tifft told WEAR, "Too early. We're looking at every avenue."

In a statement Tuesday, Vinson's father said this was not a "freak hunting accident," someone "firing carelessly in the dark" or a stray bullet that killed his son, but an alleged "malicious" act.

"As we understand it, some person(s) stood on the opposite bank of the river and pointed a gun at the sandbar campground, knowing it was occupied," Joe Vinson said. "They were close enough to see the campfire and hear people talking. They fired shot after shot with malicious intent, and after a pause when the panicked campers screamed 'stop,' they fired another volley, then laughed as they drove away."

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information on the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact them at 850-983-1190, option 1.

"Even information that may seem insignificant could prove helpful to investigators," the sheriff's office said.

Joe Vinson also encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact authorities.

"I know it won’t bring back Wash, but I would sleep better knowing they can't hurt anyone else," he said.

The teen was a history major at Florida State University. His father remembered his "beautiful singing voice" and love of soccer, hiking and tabletop games.

"Most of all, he had a tender and loving heart -- for his friends and family, for his girlfriend, for animals, for the marginalized," his father said in a statement Tuesday. "He was quick to laugh and easy to love. I can't believe I'll never feel his hugs again, or hear him bickering with his siblings. I can't believe any of this."

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