Teen who died on Carnival cruise was found under bed, stepbrother under investigation: Source

(MIAMI) -- Anna Kepner, a teen who died aboard a Carnival Horizon cruise ship earlier this month, was found dead under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life vests, according to a security source briefed on the investigation.

The 18-year-old cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, was reported dead while aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on Nov. 8. The Miami-Dade medical examiner has not specified a cause or manner of her death.

Among the avenues investigators are looking at is whether there might have been some sort of altercation with her stepbrother prior to her death, the source told ABC News. Investigators are also looking at other possibilities, including a medical emergency or an overdose, the source said.

Investigators are poring over ship security records, including security camera footage and access-card swipes, to get a picture of who was where at the various times prior to her death, the source said.

A court filing in an unrelated family court matter noted Kepner's stepsibling could face charges.

The filing said the FBI is conducting an investigation "arising out of the sudden death of 18 year old Anna Kepner."

Shauntel Hudson -- Kepner's stepmother, who was also on the cruise along with her children and Kepner's father -- requested a delay in her custody hearing because one of her minor children may face criminal charges, according to the filing.

"The Respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys, that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action," the filing stated. "Any testimony the Respondent may give, either written or oral, could be prejudicial to her or her adolescent child in this pending criminal investigation, therefore the Respondent cannot be compelled to testify."

The FBI declined to comment.

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement after Kepner's death, "Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI."

Kepner's family did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

