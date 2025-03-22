Three dead, 15 injured in shooting at park in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Three people were killed and 15 were injured in a shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night, according to police.

The deceased are two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy. The injured range in age from 16 years to 36 years, according to a police statement to ABC News on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Friday at Young Park, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

"Officers arrived and learned of multiple gunshot victims. Most were transported to local hospitals. Some were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso," police said.

The names of the dead and injured will not be released at this time, the police department said.

At a press conference Saturday morning, Las Cruces officials said an unsanctioned car show was being held at the park prior to the shooting. There was an altercation between two groups of people that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police said they have not made any arrests, but are actively following leads.

"Las Cruces police is receiving assistance on this investigation from the FBI, ATF, New Mexico State Police and the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office," authorities said.

Young Park and all roadways leading to the park are temporarily closed while investigators conduct their work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

