Trump to attend dignified transfer of 6 fallen service members killed in Kuwait amid Iran war

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump is set to attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday for the service members who were killed in Kuwait amid the war in Iran.

The transfer will mark the return home of the first American soldiers killed in the war with Iran.

"I will be going to Dover Air Force Base tomorrow, with the First Lady and Members of my Cabinet, to pay our Highest Respect to our Great Warriors, who are returning home for the last time," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, adding, "GOD BLESS THEM ALL!"

The troops were killed in the opening hours of the conflict last weekend during an Iranian drone attack.

The Pentagon identified the troops as: Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Maj. Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

The soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, an Army Reserve unit based in Des Moines, Iowa.

All six died in the same attack at Shuaiba port in Kuwait, a commercial harbor that doubles as a logistics hub for the U.S. military. An additional 18 service members were wounded in the strike.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt extended prayers and condolences to the families of the fallen.

"These heroes represent the very best among us," Leavitt told reporters at a Wednesday briefing. "They laid down their lives in defense of our country, and we will never forget their legacy or their sacrifice."

"As the president said, we grieve for these American patriots and their families as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. President Trump intends to attend the dignified transfer of these American heroes to stand in grief alongside their families," Leavitt said.

Families of some of the fallen troops have released statements remembering their loved ones.

The family of fallen soldier Sgt. Declan J. Coady released a statement following his death, calling him "a rock in all of our lives" and "the most amazing brother and son my family could have asked for."

In a statement, the family of Capt. Cody A. Khork said his life "was defined by devotion, character, and service," his family said in a statement on Wednesday. "Cody was truly the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him."

