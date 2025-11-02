Two girls fall from Ferris wheel at Louisiana harvest festival: Sheriff

(NEW ROADS, La.) -- Two young girls were hospitalized after they were thrown from a Ferris wheel at a weekend harvest festival in Louisiana, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at around noon on Saturday at the Harvest Festival on False River in New Roads, about 40 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, according to Pointe Coupée Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux said both girls injured in the incident are under the age of 13. The sheriff said both were taken to hospitals, with one of them airlifted to a medical facility.

The conditions of the injured girls were not released.

"Our hearts go out to the families, and our prayers," Thibodeaux said.

"The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is actively investigating an incident in which two riders fell from a Ferris wheel ride at the New Roads Harvest Festival Saturday," the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said in a statement.

Witness Madison Fields told ABC affiliate station WBRZ in Baton Rouge that it appeared the bucket in which the girls were riding tipped upside down and dumped the girls out.

"It caught on to the wires, and then it tilted over, and the two girls fell out," said Fields. "I heard like a body, just like something falling. I heard a loud boom."

Fields said one of the girls appeared to fall face-first to the ground.

Fields told WBRZ that she had been planning to ride the Ferris wheel prior to the accident.

"It was sad and upsetting, like, because, what if that could have been me?" Fields said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.