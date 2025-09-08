Washington-based firearms retailer and parts manufacturer issues recall

StopBox USA, a company in Washington that sells firearms and firearm accessories to Americans nationwide, announced Thursday that around 300 of its AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro Firearm Locks shipped between June 2nd and July 15th could be defective.

The company says the manufacturing defect in its mechanical locks could allow it to be forcibly removed. Removing the lock could allow unauthorized or unintended access to the firearm, posing a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries related to the affected products have been reported at this time.

Customers who bought a chamber lock in that time can find their shipping date by contacting StopBox by phone, email, or online. Customers are eligible for a free replacement or refund whether or not their chamber lock is defective.

Chamber locks are devices that attach to the chamber of an AR-15 firearm to prevent it from firing. The lock is described as entirely mechanical, relying on five buttons to punch in a code to remove the lock and allow use of the firearm.

The recall notice on Stopbox’s website blames the issue on a change in CNC fixturing that impacted a precision milling operation, and was not initially apparent due to tight tolerances. The notice also states the issue has been corrected, custom gauges have been implemented to measure the affected feature, post-CNC quality checks now include the new inspection step, and final product testing will include verification of locking tooth resistance.

Customers may contact StopBox 877-919-4637from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at support@stopboxusa.com.

