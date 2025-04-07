What's the goal for Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s extension? The greatest player to ever wear a Blue Jays uniform

A saga that produced countless twists of promise and turns of pessimism over the past calendar year has finally culminated in a titanic pact between a homegrown superstar and a franchise that simply could not afford to lose him: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a 14-year, $500 million extension, pending a physical. After exhaustive speculation about whether the Toronto chapter of his career would soon come to an end, Guerrero will be the undisputed face of the franchise for the foreseeable future and perhaps one day will be considered the greatest to ever wear a Blue Jays uniform.

That the celebrated slugger has found his forever home in Toronto is both an entirely sensible outcome and one that seemed squarely in jeopardy as negotiations dragged on. Amidst a deeply disappointing campaign last summer, the Blue Jays strongly rebuffed all outside interest in Guerrero as a trade candidate, seemingly setting the stage for more serious extension talks in the offseason. But as the winter months passed and Toronto's hot stove activity centered around other pursuits — some successful, some not — time appeared to be running out. Guerrero himself set the first day of spring training as a deadline of sorts for extension talks, putting pressure on Toronto to expedite the process or risk him starting the season with the intention of playing out the remainder of his contract and reaching free agency.

Evidently, talks behind the scenes progressed well beyond Guerrero's February deadline, a further indication of both sides' interest in hammering out a deal. Toward the end of spring training, rather than side-stepping the issue and avoiding making promises amid a high-stakes negotiation, Blue Jays president & CEO Mark Shapiro declared his confidence that an agreement would be reached, a bold display of transparency and trust that his organization would find common ground with Guerrero.

Ultimately, Shapiro was right. All it cost was the second-largest contract by present-day value in MLB history, trailing only the 15-year, $765 million deal Juan Soto signed with the Mets in December. Like Soto's deal, Guerrero's contains no deferrals, thereby maintaining its surface-level sticker price and leapfrogging the $700 million contract Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers (present-day value of $460.8M after deferrals). Guerrero's deal also reportedly contains no opt-outs, securing the bond between the two sides and cementing the goals for the duration of the contract: For Guerrero to perform like one of the best hitters on the planet and for the Blue Jays to invest in the roster around him in pursuit of the franchise's first World Series title since 1993.

It seems unlikely that Guerrero would’ve even sniffed $500 million had the two sides pursued an extension as recently as October. But Soto’s deal with the Mets altered the scope of what a player in Guerrero’s position viewed as a realistic target, especially before reaching the open market. Compared to Soto, Guerrero’s track record — which has featured MVP-caliber highs but also some frustratingly mediocre lows — is far less pristine, and he boasts not even a fraction of Soto’s epic résumé of postseason excellence. That said, it’s entirely reasonable for Guerrero to have viewed Soto as a peer and a player whose value is at least proximal.

Soto is just five months older than Guerrero, and the two inked their first professional contracts as part of the same international signing class in 2015. Guerrero received a $3.9 million bonus from the Blue Jays, and Soto garnered $1.5 million from the Nationals — heavy investments relative to the market they occupied at the time. They both raced to the big leagues, proving their generational offensive prowess at different stages along the way. Soto then bounced among three franchises before reaching free agency and signing long-term with the Mets. Guerrero stayed entrenched with the only organization he has ever known and has now opted to keep it that way for the remainder of his career.

With his contract status no longer in question, the focus now recenters on Guerrero, the baseball player, and what he can bring to the Blue Jays over the next decade-plus. It’s easy to look at a contract that extends incomprehensibly far into the future and worry about how productive the player will be toward the end, but such is the reality for all deals of this nature; no team is signing a long-term contract with hearty enthusiasm for how the player will look at age 38. As with Soto, the reason a team signs up to pay a player such as Guerrero handsomely during his likely decline in his late-30s is the opportunity to have him on the roster while he’s in his prime in his late-20s.

In simple terms, Guerrero's superpower in the batter's box is his ability to combine thunderous raw power with uncommon bat-to-ball skills. Since 2019, only two players have posted a higher slugging percentage than Guerrero's .498 while striking out at a lower clip than Guerrero's 15.6%: Jose Ramirez and Mookie Betts. Guerrero doesn't offer the same all-around game as Ramirez and Betts, but the fact that he brings a similarly potent combination of power and contact ability speaks to how gifted a hitter he is. Without the usual pitfall of whiffs, which tend to send even the best high-powered sluggers into slumps, Guerrero's floor of production has always been exceptionally high, with a degree of dependability amplified by his tremendous durability. Guerrero hasn't spent a day on the injured list as a big leaguer.

On the high end, Miguel Cabrera's legendary arc serves as a solid standard for Guerrero to aim. After bursting on the scene as a young phenom with the Marlins and establishing himself as one of baseball's most prolific hitters, Cabrera spent the bulk of his career in Detroit producing eye-popping triple-slash lines en route to an overwhelming collection of accolades and awards, ensuring he will be enshrined in Cooperstown wearing a cap with the Old English D. Guerrero hasn't been quite as good on balance as Cabrera was with the Marlins, but his two best seasons — 2021 and 2024 — are reminders of his rare potential to compete for MVP awards solely on the merits of his bat, just as Cabrera did during his peak years.

Over the course of two eight-year extensions, Cabrera made roughly $400 million in 16 years with the Tigers, offering an intriguing parallel to the 14-year, $500 million mega-deal Guerrero secured to serve as a franchise anchor at first base a generation later. Should Guerrero chart a similar path to Cabrera’s and achieve an ever higher level of production as he approaches 30 — his elite underlying metrics suggest he has every capability of doing so — the Blue Jays would surely be thrilled, even if the back half of Guerrero’s contract mirrors Cabrera’s sharp decline upon reaching his mid-30s.

These are, of course, lofty long-term aspirations on an individual level.

For now, the short-term carries immense importance as well, as Guerrero and the Blue Jays look to climb their way back into the mix in the fiercely competitive AL East. There is plenty more work to be done for both team and player in the months and years ahead, but Toronto and its fans can take solace in knowing that the story of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jay, won’t be concluding any time soon.

In fact, it might only just be getting started.